Katherine T. Hutchings
1924 - 2020
PEORIA - Katherine T. Hutchings of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 5 a.m. at Heritage Health Care in Jacksonville, IL.
Katherine Tandy was born in Carrolton, KY, to Frank and Edith Tandy on Aug. 7, 1924. She graduated from High School in Campbellsburg, KY, in 1942. After graduating, she held positions in Louisville, KY, working for two doctors and later for Prudential Insurance Co.
She married Keith Hutchings on April 5, 1946. They were married 62 years. Katherine enjoyed working in the churches Keith served as pastor. She sensed the needs of people and was eager to help Keith in his ministry. She was active in the volunteer department at Barton W. Stone Home, greeting, delivering mail and helping wherever she was needed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Hutchings, in 2009; three sisters; and one brother.
Katherine is survived by two sons, Ronald Keith Hutchings and his wife, Sandy, and William Stanley Hutchings and his wife, Karen; one daughter, Nancy Rogers and husband, Bill; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private entombment will be in Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, IL, or Common Place in Peoria.
You may view Katherine's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
