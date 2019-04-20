|
Kathleen Dhabalt
PEORIA - Kathleen Dhabalt, 83, of Springfield, formerly of Peoria, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home.
Kathleen was born on August 6, 1935, in Peoria, the daughter of James E. and Loretta Costello Dooley. She married Richard "Dick" E. Dhabalt on June 28, 1958.
Kathy graduated from Academy of Our Lady, class of 1953, and Bradley University, class of 1957. She spent a few years working outside of their home, however, her greatest joy was caring for her family. Kathy loved spending time with her family, reading and cooking. She was a devoted Catholic, praying the Rosary daily, and was a member of Christ the King Parish.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Dick of Springfield; sons, Richard J. (Sheri) Dhabalt, Daniel B. Dhabalt and Andrew J. (Melanie) Dhabalt, all of Springfield; daughters, Deborah McCoy of Santa Maria, CA, and Victoria Compton of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Brittney, Trey, Tim, Matt, Emily and Amy Dhabalt, Tricia McCoy and Sydney Compton; one great-grandson, Brody; a brother, James P. (Jeannie) Dooley of Peoria; a brother-in-law, Larry (Sue) Dhabalt of Orion; and one aunt, Sr. Mary Brian Costello, RSM, of Darien.
Her family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry, Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Christ the King, with the Rev. Joseph Ring as celebrant. Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center, following ceremonies. Private family interment will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King, 1930 Barberry, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Kathleen Dhabalt is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019