Kathleen Dixon
DUNLAP - Kathleen A. "Kathy" Dixon of Dunlap, Illinois, died early Friday morning, February 7, 2020, after a courageous seven-year fight with cancer. Unbelievably missed by those who loved her, Kathy exhibited a determination to fight her cancer with traditional and new therapy options while showing, even through pain and "bad days," her beautiful optimism with a constant, love-filled smile.
Kathy was born on April 7, 1952, in Peoria, Illinois, to loving parents, Kermit "Swede" and Veronica (Gilles) Nader. She grew up in Kickapoo, Illinois, enjoying the fun and adventure only a small town could provide. Many of her childhood friends are still in the area and she would often reminisce about what she did during the summers, events at the house of a friend, youthful play and pranks and surrounded by the love of family members.
On May 22, 1976, Kathy married the true love of her life, James L. Dixon, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo. He survives. Also surviving are Jim and Kathy's two children, Jamie (Jason) Shanahan of Dracut, Massachusetts, and Stacey Dixon of Peoria. She was an awesome and fun-loving grandmother to Evan and Connor Shanahan. She also is survived by her honorary daughter, Erica Frantz of Peoria. Kathy's sister, Sharon (Jack) Weaver of Peoria survives, as do five nieces and one nephew. The loyal, spoiled and precious fur baby of the Dixon house, Gunner, a Yellow Labrador Retriever, will continue to guard those Kathy loved.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ronald.
A graduate of Bergan High School Class of 1970, Kathy earned an Associate Degree from Illinois Central College. She was employed by several local attorneys as a legal assistant. After working quite a few years in legal offices, she decided it was time for a change and, loving athletic workouts, exercise and people, was employed by Landmark Health Club, where she had fun exploring healthy options and encouraging others to join the health club when she worked "Membership."
Perhaps one of the greatest joys of Kathy's life was joining with five or six of her best friends on a weekly basis as part of The Lunch Bunch. The friends would all gather at a local restaurant, discuss the "news" of the day and then, with great thanks from local merchants, go shopping! Each Christmas, the Lunch Bunch would "adopt" an "in need" family from the Peoria area, to make Christmas more magical and possible. Each Lunch Bunch member would donate money and, after getting a list of what the family needed or wanted, would go shopping for Christmas dinner, other meals and presents for ALL members of the "in need" family. Kathy always made sure she was with the Lunch Bunch when the Christmas delivery was made, knocking on the door of the family and spreading cheer, complete with her Santa hat firmly on her head! To again prove her love and willingness to help those around her, immediately after her first round of chemo, she volunteered to help others in the chemo center through advice and, more often than not, dropping off or serving bags of candy treats while helping others in the center have a bright moment during a most difficult phase of their lives. Kathy was truly a woman who cared about others more than herself. She had a heart willing to share with others as she truly exhibited her belief in God.
The Dixon family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses involved in Kathy's illness, especially, Dr. Lococo, Dr. Byler Dan and Tammy Neys. The family would also like to offer most sincere thanks for the compassionate care during her last days from the staff of the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
A longtime, dedicated member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, visitation for Kathy Dixon will be at her church on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m., with a funeral Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Fr. Stephen Willard will officiate and burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials made in Kathy's honor be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Homebor Sophia's Kitchen.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020