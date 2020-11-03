1/1
Kathleen Driscoll
1944 - 2020
PEORIA - Kathleen L. Driscoll passed away at 8:37 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
She was born in Peoria on September 8, 1944 to Aldino and Edna Mularoni. She graduated from Academy of Our Lady High School in 1962.
She married Raymond L. Driscoll on August 8, 1964.
She is survived by her husband Ray and their children Daniel (Tracy) Driscoll of Morton and Kristy (Jon) Wallgren of Washington. She was devoted to her 4 grandchildren, Nathan Driscoll, Nicholas Driscoll, Megan Wallgren and Jenna Wallgren.
She is survived by 4 siblings, Linda (John) Link of Springfield, IL, Michial (Jan) Mularoni of Woodbury, MN, Carol (Steve) Bode of St. Joseph, MO, John (Gina) Mularoni of Easton, MO, as well as sister-in-law Maria (Donald) LaFollett of Kickapoo IL. She cherished her 15 nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. She served St. Mark Grade School as the cafeteria manager for 35 years prior to her retirement in 2019. She loved interacting with the kids of St. Mark Grade School. She was part of the Cursillo family for the last 14 years.
Her family was everything to her. She enjoyed preparing large family meals for birthdays and holidays.
She loved going on vacations with her lifelong friends.
She will be remembered for her loving nature and beautiful smile.
A visitation will be held from 12 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Mark's Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be follow at 2PM at the church with Msgr. Brian Brownsey officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of ashes will take place at a later date at American Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Easter Seals, St. Mark Catholic Grade School or the ALS Association.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
