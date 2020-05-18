|
Kathleen Hudson
MORTON - Kathleen (Krebs) Hudson, 82, of Morton woke up in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a long journey with cancer.
Kathleen was born to Edward and Dorothy (Owen) Krebs in Portage, Wis., and moved to Decatur, Ill., during her teenage years.
She was a loving and devoted wife to Dean for 61 years, mother to Gary (Elizabeth) and Michael (Teresa) and grandmother to Joshua (18), Mikaila (16), Hannah (16) and Jaden (13). Later in life, nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy; and her infant brother, George.
Kathleen spent her life in service for the Lord at Grace Evangelical Church in Morton, where she volunteered in the Children's Sunday School department and Vacation Bible School program for many years. She also served as a long-time volunteer at the Et Cetera thrift shop in Eureka.
A private visitation will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Evangelical Church later in the year.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Evangelical Church.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020