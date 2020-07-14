Kathleen Kaufman
GRIDLEY - Kathleen M. Kaufman, 89, of Gridley passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Arbor Terrace in Naperville, Illinois.
She was born on November 8, 1930, on the family farm north of Gridley, to Emil J. and Elizabeth Zimmerman Grusy. She married her high school sweetheart, Rogers L. "Poke" Kaufman on April 29, 1949, at the family homestead. He passed away on October 14, 2009.
Survivors include two daughters, Dhyana Kaufman (Ralph Stephens) of Coralville, IA, and Debra Kaufman (Barrie Oblinger) of Mebane, NC; two sons, Elmer ( Ruth) Kaufman of Naperville, IL, and Eric (Marcie) Kaufman of Hudson, IL; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Franklin (Irma) Grusy and Burton (Nancy) Grusy, all of Gridley; sister, Marilyn (Robert) Hany of Bloomington; and brother-in-law Tyrus Kaufman of Naperville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; stepmother, Naomi Miller Grusy; and sister, Genevieve Henrichs.
Kathleen attended the Benedict country school and, later, Gridley High School, graduating in 1947. She and Poke moved regularly for his career as a telephone equipment installer, before settling in Tinley Park, IL, in 1959 and, later, Slater, IA, in 1964. They returned to their hometown of Gridley after purchasing the Gridley Telephone Company in 1970, where they enjoyed living the rest of their married lives.
Kathleen's pleasures were traveling, spending time with her siblings and grandchildren, gardening and serving at the Salem Church, where she was a member. She loved playing cards and games with her five grandchildren and always had something sweet in her cupboard. She and Poke traveled to every state in the U.S., to Canada, and to Europe, often with their siblings. Kathleen and Poke enjoyed entertaining and were well-known in the community for their Fourth of July parties. They spent countless hours working in their large garden and orchard.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be no visitation and a private service will be held. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com
.
Memorials may be made to the Gridley Emergency Medical Service.