Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Favorite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn A. Favorite


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn A. Favorite Obituary
Kathryn A. Favorite
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Kathryn A. Favorite, 79, of Peoria Heights died at 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, surrounded by family.
Kathryn was born on April 8, 1940, in Peoria to Martin and Kathryn (Stevenson) Modendricker. She married Robert F. Favorite on December 6, 1960, in Peoria.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Robert; her son, Scott (Shari) Favorite; her daughter, Laura Favorite; her sisters, Mary Ann Bone and Jan Geber; her grandchildren, Shane Favorite and Kari (Cory) Gerarden; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Kathryn worked for the Richwoods Township as a tax collector and was involved with the Women's Auxiliary Peoria Heights Fire Department. She was a member of Peoria Heights Congregational Church.
Kathryn was a devoted wife and mother, who was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Greg Walters and the Peoria Heights Fire Department, the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home nursing staff and OSF Homecare, who have provided special care for Kathryn's comfort.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will be held for Kathryn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peoria Heights Fire Department.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now