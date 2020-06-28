Kathryn Barnes
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Barnes
BRIMFIELD - Kathryn L. Barnes, 90, Hanna City, formerly of Brimfield, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria, IL.
Born September 11, 1929, in Clinton, IL, to Charles and Minnie (Brown) Belcher; she married Glen Maurice Barnes on February 8, 1948, in Patoka, IL. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2013, in Peoria.
Surviving are her daughter, Glenna Jones of Hanna City; daughter-in-law, Carol (Al) Killian of Towanda, IL; six grandchildren, Angela Jones, Glenn (Amy) Jones, Jeff (Midge) Barnes, Brandon Barnes, Ryan McIntyre and Kacie McIntyre; seven great-grandchildren, Cohl, Mikayla, Austin and Savannah Jones and Madelyn, Emily and Samantha Barnes, a great-great-granddaughter; Laila Jones; and brother, Charles (Carolyn) Belcher of Port Richey, FL.
Also preceding her in death were her son, Dennis Barnes; and daughter, Janet McIntyre.
Kathryn was exceptional at anything she set out to do and worked hard all of her life. She retired from Caterpillar as an accounting clerk. While working full-time, she helped her husband farm, catered and decorated cakes. She previously ran a restaurant in Brimfield and worked at the elevator in Laura. In her retirement, Kathryn enjoyed painting, gardening and needlepoint, leaving her family many handmade memories.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Union Church in Brimfield, with the Rev. Stephen Barch officiating. Burial will follow at Brimfield Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
Memorials are suggested to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District.
Condolences and memorials may be shared through Davidson-Fulton-Bartonvillechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Union Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Union Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved