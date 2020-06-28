Kathryn Barnes
BRIMFIELD - Kathryn L. Barnes, 90, Hanna City, formerly of Brimfield, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria, IL.
Born September 11, 1929, in Clinton, IL, to Charles and Minnie (Brown) Belcher; she married Glen Maurice Barnes on February 8, 1948, in Patoka, IL. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2013, in Peoria.
Surviving are her daughter, Glenna Jones of Hanna City; daughter-in-law, Carol (Al) Killian of Towanda, IL; six grandchildren, Angela Jones, Glenn (Amy) Jones, Jeff (Midge) Barnes, Brandon Barnes, Ryan McIntyre and Kacie McIntyre; seven great-grandchildren, Cohl, Mikayla, Austin and Savannah Jones and Madelyn, Emily and Samantha Barnes, a great-great-granddaughter; Laila Jones; and brother, Charles (Carolyn) Belcher of Port Richey, FL.
Also preceding her in death were her son, Dennis Barnes; and daughter, Janet McIntyre.
Kathryn was exceptional at anything she set out to do and worked hard all of her life. She retired from Caterpillar as an accounting clerk. While working full-time, she helped her husband farm, catered and decorated cakes. She previously ran a restaurant in Brimfield and worked at the elevator in Laura. In her retirement, Kathryn enjoyed painting, gardening and needlepoint, leaving her family many handmade memories.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Union Church in Brimfield, with the Rev. Stephen Barch officiating. Burial will follow at Brimfield Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
Memorials are suggested to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District.
Condolences and memorials may be shared through Davidson-Fulton-Bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.