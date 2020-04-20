Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Lock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn C. Lock


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn C. Lock Obituary
Kathryn C. Lock
PEORIA - Kathryn C. Lock, age 71, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 10:38 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1948, in Lincoln, IL, to Verald and Wanda (Lee) Mooney. She married Garry Lock on Dec. 20, 1966, in Canton.
He survives, along with two children, Brandon (Kelsey) Lock of Morton and Ashley (Jeb Donahoo) of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren, Tori, Corey, Trent, Jeremiah, Lucas, Riley and Logan. She is also survived by two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Sophia; two sisters, Shirley Balagna of Kickapoo and Suzie (Larry) Smith of Canton; and one brother, Joe Mooney of the state of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Terri Lock; and one brother, Mike Mooney.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, cremation rites have been accorded with no services at this time. There will be a celebration of Kathryn's life at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
You may view Kathryn's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -