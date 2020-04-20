|
Kathryn C. Lock
PEORIA - Kathryn C. Lock, age 71, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 10:38 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1948, in Lincoln, IL, to Verald and Wanda (Lee) Mooney. She married Garry Lock on Dec. 20, 1966, in Canton.
He survives, along with two children, Brandon (Kelsey) Lock of Morton and Ashley (Jeb Donahoo) of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren, Tori, Corey, Trent, Jeremiah, Lucas, Riley and Logan. She is also survived by two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Sophia; two sisters, Shirley Balagna of Kickapoo and Suzie (Larry) Smith of Canton; and one brother, Joe Mooney of the state of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Terri Lock; and one brother, Mike Mooney.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, cremation rites have been accorded with no services at this time. There will be a celebration of Kathryn's life at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
You may view Kathryn's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020