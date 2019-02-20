|
Kathryn "Kay" Dunham
WASHINGTON - Kathryn "Kay" L. Dunham, 85, of Washington passed away at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 28, 1933, in Table Grove, IL, To Lawrence and Frances Beaty. She married Julius E. Dunham on June 10, 1951, in Peoria. He survives.
Kay is also survived by her children, Karla (Steve) Lowder of Clifton, TX, Cheryl (Bruce) Hecke of Bremerton, WA, Nancy (Bob) Lake of Washington, IL, and David (Christie) of Eureka, IL; grandchildren, Kelly Clark, Kyle Lake, Kayla Britton, Kim Lake, Eric Morris and Konnor Dunham; 4 great-grandchildren, Asher, Evan, Emery and Cohen; one cousin, Jack (Bobbie) Hulson of Bakersfield, CA; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Stanley Beaty.
Graduating in 1951 from Peoria Central High School, Kay worked at Montgomery Wards, Caterpillar Credit Union, and lastly, at Washington State Bank for over 25 years, retiring in 1993.
Kay was active as a girl scout leader, a home room mother, and in pinochle clubs, making many life-time friends. In the 1960s, she was the area's host of a Foreign Airman Program from Chanute Airforce Base for over 15 years. This program encouraged young, foreign airmen, who were studying at Chanute A.F.B., to be assimilated with families in local communities in order to get to know the people, thus forging understanding, peace and lifetime friendships. She has many "sons" from all over the world.
After retiring, Kay and Julius traveled the country in their motor home with Escapees and Holiday Rambler Motor Clubs, making many friends and memories along the way. She was an avid reader, game player, and was involved with many projects that shared her generous and great heart for making people's lives better. She supported Samaritan's Purse Shoebox Drive, often building 365 boxes per year on her own. Every grocery store visit had at least one item that was to be shared with WHIP. Above all else, Kay loved her family with an undying passion. She was a woman of faith in God and was at peace with her future.
Her family would like to thank her loving nieces/nephew, neighbors, and friends who blessed them during this time of transition for Mom and Dad.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Tom Rust will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., also at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow her service at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC. 28607; or Washington Helps Its People (WHIP), 1253 Peoria St., Washington, IL 61571.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019