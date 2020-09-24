1/1
EAST PEORIA - Kathryn I. Hurd, age 89 of Oakland, FL and formerly of East Peoria, IL, passed away at Cornerstone Hospice Care Center in Orlando, FL on September 17, 2020.
She was born to John Lewin and Mabel (Wallin) Lewin on April 26, 1931 in Galva. She married Donald Hurd in Peoria on May 5, 1953; he preceded her in death (1998).
Kathryn is survived by her children, Pamela (Jeff) Sandy of Oakland, FL, Steven Paul Hurd (Susan Crabtree) of Wildwood, MO, and Dr. Mark W. Hurd (Alma Vega Hurd) of Houston, TX, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her nephew, Rodney (Linda) Binge of Winter Springs, FL also assisted in her care.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Austin and all nine of her siblings.
Kathryn graduated from Galesburg Cottage Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 and worked as a Registered Nurse for the majority of her career in the medical practice of Drs. Cooley, Brandes, Harmon & Carter in Peoria. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with a service at 5:00 PM. Pastor John Hopwood will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Galva Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or Grace Presbyterian Church.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
