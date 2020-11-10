Kathryn I. Matranga
PEORIA - Kathryn "Kay" I. Matranga, 76, of Peoria passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on December 27, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Leo and Dorothy Weakley. She married David J. Matranga on October 3, 1970, in Peoria, IL.
She is survived by her husband; four children, David F. (Tammy) of Mapleton, IL, Michelle (Erik Aaron) of Peoria, IL, Anthony of Peoria, IL, and Nicholas (Melissa) of Peoria, IL; five grandchildren, Anthony, Alex, Andrew, Ava and Katie; and one brother, Fr. Robert Weakley of Cincinnati, OH.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Patricia Hall; and one brother, Michael Weakley.
Kay was a 1961 graduate of Academy of Our Lady in Peoria, IL. She was a devout Catholic her entire life and worked multiple jobs throughout her lifetime, creating lifelong friendships. She had a positive attitude and always had a smile on her face.
Kay cherished having her family all together at the house for talking and reminiscing about whatever came up. She valued her family and her friends and was loved by everyone that knew her. We were blessed to be part of her family and we will miss her in ways that can't be conveyed by words.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul in Peoria, with entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum immediately after the service. Fr. Robert Weakley will officiate. Covid guidelines will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
.