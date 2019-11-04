|
Kathryn L. Peters
PEORIA - Kathryn L. "Katie" Peters, 83, of Peoria, IL, died peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her beloved family.
She was born on May 15, 1936, in Galesburg, IL, and raised in Elmwood, IL.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Marie; her parents, William "Bill" and Anna (Johnson) Gibbs of Elmwood, IL; and her brother, William "Bill" Gibbs of Peoria, IL.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. "Bob" Peters; four children; and 13 grandchildren, Joe (Shelly) Peters, Sydney and Jacob of Peoria, IL, Susan (Ross) San German, Camille (Tim) Nguyen, Hank, Jonathan and Gabrielle of Hanna City, IL, Tony (Renee') Peters, Michael and Lindsay of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Jim (Amy) Peters, Lily, Faith, Lucas, Leighton and Juliana of Rice Lake, WI.
Katie was a loving homemaker all of her life, raising her family with Bob in Peoria, IL. They retired to Red Cedar Lake, WI, returning to Peoria in 2017. She attended Elmwood High School, Western Illinois University, and Brown Business School. Katie worked as an executive secretary at Central Illinois Light Company in her early career and as a school secretary at Peoria District 150 Developmental Center, Rolling Acres. She was a member of the Itoo Society. Her greatest work and joy was dedicating her life as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Katie cherished spending time with family and friends.
She enjoyed travel, golf, fishing, reading, crossword puzzles and cooking for her family and was an avid sports fan. Katie led a life of service to others and was a founding member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, where she enjoyed volunteering for many church and school-related activities, including Eucharistic Ministry, teaching Sunday school and Women's Guild activities. She had a deep and beautiful faith, as well as a special devotion to our Blessed Mother. Katie was a member of St Joseph's Parish in Rice Lake, WI, participating in Adoration and supporting Catholic education. She and Bob enjoyed spending winter months in Orange Beach, AL, and summer months at the lake in Wisconsin. Most of all, she loved her family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials in Katie's memory may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019