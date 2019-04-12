|
Kathryn Murray
GOODFIELD — Kathryn Murray, 69, of Goodfield, IL, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in a tragic home fire at her residence in Goodfield.
She was born on June 30, 1949, in Peoria, IL to Johnny and Lucille Enns Parker.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Mike) Alwood of Goodfield; two granddaughters, Katrina and Samantha Alwood, both of Goodfield; one great-grandson, Kyle Alwood; and one sister, Jeannie (Carl) Glover of East Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, David and Steven Murray; one sister; one brother; and three great-grandchildren also tragically taken in the fire, Daemeon and Ariel Wall and Rose Alwood.
A homemaker, Kathryn had worked in the factory for Foster and Gallagher in the past.
Kathryn was an artist who enjoyed drawing and sewing. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed camping and fishing. She loved to spend time with her family, especially with her daughter Lori and her grandchildren. She was known as the best Grandma.
A celebration of Kathryn's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 17, 2019, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Goodfield, IL. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the services at the fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with all the final expenses. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019