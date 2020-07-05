1/1
Kathryn Wright
1952 - 2020
FAIRVIEW - Kathryn "Kathy" L. Wright, 68, of Fairview passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Minneapolis, MN, on May 22, 1952, to Charlotte (Friedheim) and Dr. Robert Wright.
Kathy is survived by her brother, Steve of Texas; stepmother, Marianne (Ivan) Johnson of Texas; step-sister, Debbie (Tom) Reeder of Washington, IL; step-brothers, Mark and John; uncle, Richard (Shelley) Wright of Florida; and aunt, Joy (Howie) Shuckhart of Minnesota; along with many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dogs, Nell, Breeze and Chewy, who she loved dearly. A vast array of friends will miss her also.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol; and brother, Michael.
Kathy was a registered nurse, working at various medical facilities over her professional career, lastly at the Graham Hospital skilled care unit. She was a Peoria Obedience Training Club (POTC) member since 1986 and was awarded an honorary membership in recognition of her many years of service to the club. She was instrumental in bringing AKC agility to POTC and was the founder of the Kickapoo Kreek K-9 Klub, which is associated with the UKC, thus bringing UKC agility and obedience to the club.
Kathy lived for her border collies. She became a member of Central Illinois Stock Dog Association in 1998 and served as treasurer for many years and as president for the past several years. Kathy was always encouraging to new herders and hosted instinct testing and lessons at her farm.
At the request of Kathy, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be scheduled. She will be buried next to her mother at Springdale Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Obedience Club, PO Box 183, Peoria, IL 61650; or CISDA, c/o Linda Johnson, 3266 Palmer Road, Albany, IL 61230.
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois is assisting with arrangements and notes of condolences may be sent using www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
