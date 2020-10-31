Kathy A. Peacher

WASHINGTON -- Kathy A. Peacher passed away peacefully Thursday, October 29, 2020, surrounded by her family in Palm Bay, FL. She was born in Peoria on January 10, 1948, happily married to Bob for 54 years and raised a beautiful family together in Washington, IL.

Kathy's greatest love & pride in life was her family. She operated a daycare & hair salon in her home for many years, retired from Wal-Mart and spent her remaining years enjoying her yard, flea markets and collecting ladybugs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorcie Payne and Evelyn (Gillham-Payne) Calvert.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Debbi (Rudy) Clewell; 4 sons, Dan, Robert (Kristy), Matt, and Donald (Lauren), along with her 6 beautiful granddaughters and 5 handsome grandsons; brother, Paul and 2 nephews.

Celebration of Life and cremation will take place in Florida. Please let your final gift to her be to remember her with love & joy.



