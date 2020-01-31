|
Kathy Bush-Wuthrich
PEORIA — Kathy Bush-Wuthrich passed away and went home to God on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2:40p m at UnityPoint Health-Proctor, with her husband, Bill, and sister Kristy holding her hands. She is the most courageous woman I've ever known, ever. She was born in Silver City, New Mexico, on September 22, 1946.
She married her best friend, Bill Wuthrich in 1999, and they shared the most amazing love. Surviving are her husband, her sister Kristy Gothelf, her brother-in-law Michael Gothelf, a stepdaughter, Olivia (Jason) Edelman of Normal Illinois, three stepsons, Ross (Erin) Wuthrich of Morton, IL, Chris (Janelle) Wuthrich of Fort Scott, Kansas, and Joel (Amber) Wuthrich of Peoria, IL, and nine grandchildren. She was blessed with nieces and nephews Joe, Jess, Jennifer and Josh, along with their children Cooper, Blake and Zachary.
Kathy had a 30-year career in sales at WEEK-TV, retiring in 2010, and then with her husband started a successful marketing company. She served on the Peoria Symphony board, The Susan G. Komen Board, The First United Methodist Church Foundation Board, and the PFS (Pets for Seniors) board. She volunteered weekly at the Illinois Cancer Center, encouraging those fighting cancer as she did and creating lifelong friends, giving comfort and hope.
She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe and enjoyed every day and every experience together. The years brought many physical hardships and all were met with a fierce determination to get better and was a tremendous example of grace and love.
She attended the First United Methodist Church of Peoria, where the visitation will take place Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by services at 4 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Tim Ozment officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the First United Methodist Church of Peoria or the Illinois Cancer Center Foundation. Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020