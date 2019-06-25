|
Kathy J. Marchulones
PEORIA - Kathy J. Marchulones, 58, of Gilbert, AZ, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Gilbert, AZ.
She was born on September 3, 1960, to Glenn and Carol (McElya) Robinson in Pekin, IL.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Christopher Marchulones, whom she married on March 20, 1999, at Oak Grove Bible Church in East Peoria, IL. Also surviving her are one daughter, Ashley Marie Marchulones of Peoria, IL; her father, Glenn Robinson, and stepmother, Janeen Robinson, of Bethel Springs, TN; two brothers, Ron (Judy) Robinson of Alpha, IL, and Mike Robinson of Woodhull, IL; two sisters, Jan (Chris) Jeffers of Groveland, IL, and Tracy Robinson of Peoria, IL; and one step-sister, Dana Showalter of Denver, CO; along with 10 nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Wilmert; and stepfather, Eldon Wilmert.
Kathy was a graduate of Morton High School, was employed by OSF Healthcare and was a member of Richwoods Christian Church. During Kathy's time at Richwoods Church, she served as a lead in various roles, including Small Group Leader, Communion Offering Leader and Mission Board Leader. She served on two mission trips on the Amazon River Region in Brazil. Kathy was faithful a Christian who loved, trusted and served the Lord, enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and reading by the swimming pool and was a dedicated Chicago Cubs fan.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Bible Church in East Peoria. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Marty Hunt on Saturday, June 29, 2019, starting at 11 a.m., at Oak Grove Bible Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019