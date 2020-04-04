|
Kathy J. Porter
PEORIA - Kathleen J. Porter, 70, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family and friends, after a courageous fight with cancer.
Kathy was born on October 31, 1949, and was raised by her parents, Jeanne Ervin and Don Davis. In 1974, she married Dennis Porter, with whom she had 3 children.
Kathy is survived by her three children, Lisa (Nate) Shissler of Dunlap, Jaimee (Tim) Schaub of Kickapoo and Todd (Anna) Porter of Germantown Hills; brother, Michael Davis of Peoria; sister, Sally (Dave) Carty of Indianapolis; step-sister, Barbara (Norm) Bjorling of East Peoria; nieces, Sara (John) McKee of Peoria and Nicole (Louis) Meyer of Peoria; and 5 grandchildren; along with cousins and other loving family and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne Ervin and Don Davis; step-parents, Wini Davis and Bill Ervin; sister, Donna Koehler; and grandson, Cade Schaub.
Kathy graduated from Richwoods High School in 1967, where she made several lifelong friendships. She worked for over 50 years and recently retired from PDC Laboratories in April of 2019 after 28 years of service. She spent the first half of her career working for Ozark Airlines, where she found her love for travel and met many dear friends.
In addition to her exceptional work ethic, Kathy loved to travel and shop, but above all, she enjoyed being with her family and friends. Kathy was a devoted and loving, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend who will be remembered for her smile and laugh. She treasured her children, but she especially loved her role as Nana. Kathy also enjoyed traveling with her friends and had visited places all over the world.
All whom loved her dearly will never forget her laughter and undying love and care for them. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to UnityPoint Hospice and her caregivers for their compassionate care and support in her final days. They would also like to thank her friends for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice or Midwest Affiliate.
Due to current circumstances, private graveside services will be held for the family and a celebration of life service will be held later.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020