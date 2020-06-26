Kathy Oliver
NORTH PEKIN ~ Kathy Jane Oliver, 65, of North Pekin, passed away at 7:50 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home.
She was born October 5, 1954 in Peoria to Cornelius and Betty (Dunham) Oliver, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Carl "Sonny" Oliver.
Surviving are one son, Trent (Brandee) Oliver of Peoria; three grandchildren, Waylon, Carlie and Wyatt; three siblings, Christina Volk of Bartonville, Debi Oliver of Peoria and Gary Oliver of Elmwood; one niece, Brandi Volk of North Pekin and family friend, Michael Lehner of Elmwood.
Kathy had worked in accounting and bookkeeping at the Peoria Airport for 32 years, retiring in 2009.
A selfless person, Kathy didn't know a stranger. She enjoyed drinking her morning coffee by the river, visiting her brother's farm, singing with her friends and cooking. Her family was her life, especially her grandchildren.
Kathy had an unshakeable faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Faith Missionary Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and served in various other ministries.
Her memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday June 28, 2020 at Faith Missionary Church located at 1825 South Airport Road, Peoria. Pastors Craig Hislope and Joe Miars will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing and masks guidelines will apply.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, Illinois 61615 or Appalachian Ministries, 4415 Shoemaker Ridge, Beattyville, Kentucky 41311.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.