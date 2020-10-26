1/1
Kathyleen S. Kerrn
PEORIA - Kathyleen S. Kerrn, age 78, of Peoria passed away at 5:08 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on May 20, 1942, in Peoria, a daughter to Glenn and Alpha Mansfield. On July 13, 1980, she married Theodore "Ted" Kerrn and together they cherished 40 years. She worked as a banker for many years until her retirement. Kathy was an avid bridge player, which she learned at age 15 from her sister, Norma Horton. Both were actively involved with the Bridge Group at Mt. Hawley Country Club up until her passing. She was also commonly seen playing Maj Jong at Sheridan Hy-Vee and on Wednesdays with her daughter and family. Kathy enjoyed crossword puzzles and game shows, especially Jeopardy, in which she was always calling out the answers. Most importantly though, she will be remembered as a loving, kind and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister who cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Theodore of Peoria; five children, Pennie (Brian) Crowley of Peoria, Karen (Tom) Whalen of Peoria, Ted (Diane) Kerrn Jr. of Puryear, TN, Robert Daniel Sturm of Wyoming, IL, and Jodie Bauer of Wyoming, IL; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael Mansfield of North Carolina; and one sister, Many Ann Montgomery of Sarasota, FL.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Michael Joseph Crowley; and many brothers and sisters.
Per her wishes, cremations rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. The Rev. Dr. Tim Ozment will officiate.
Memorials in Kathy's memory may be made to the Loaves and Fishes at First United Methodist Church Downtown Peoria.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
