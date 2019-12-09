|
Katie Burgess
PEKIN - Katie M. Burgess, 82, of Pekin passed away at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home.
Born Feb. 1, 1937, in McComas, W.Va., to Walter and Thelma (Subblett) Huffman, she married William T. Burgess on Feb. 10, 1954, in Portsmouth, Va.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years; two daughters, Diane (Kevin) Walker of Eldersburg, Md., and Marie (Douglas) Morse of LaFayette, Ind.; one son, Rick (Jill Gleason) Burgess of Pekin; six grandchildren, Kara (Christopher) Boehm, Kelli (Michael) Olishuk, Ryan Morse, Rikki (Robert) Grassel, Shelby Burgess and Dallas Fardel; six great-grandchildren, Christopher Burgess, Parker Burgess, Henley Grassel, Avery Burgess, Hazel Boehm and Aiden Olishuk; and one sister, Mildred Wilburn of Bluefield, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Sean T. Burgess; four brothers; and three sisters.
Katie worked for K-Mart for 26 years as a human resources manager, retiring in 1996.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Council of Catholic Women. Katie also had served her church as a Eucharistic Minister.
Katie loved being with her grandchildren and enjoyed reading. She was a former member and volunteered with Pekin Hospital League and also volunteered in her children's schools in earlier years.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with the recitation of the Rosary at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 809 West Detweiller Drive, #815A, Peoria, IL 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019