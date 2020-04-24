|
|
Katie Butler
NORTH PEKIN - Katie Clara Butler, 86, of North Pekin, IL, passed away at 3:23 PM Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home.
Katie was born February 11,1934, in Hardeman County, TN, to Benjamin F. and Daisy N. (Baker) Hanna. She married Adryon H. Butler on July 16, 1950. He passed away on October 13, 1993. She later married Thomas A. Butler in 1995, who passed away on April 1, 2005.
Also preceding her in death are her parents one son, Todd Randall Butler of South Pekin, IL; 5 sisters and 1 bother.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia (David) Miller of Sherman, IL, and Lindsey (Randy) Noble of Rockford, IL; one sister, Freddie (John) Battle of Danville, IL; stepchildren, Cathleen (Thomas) Pipkins of Peoria, IL, Susan (Brian) Welker of Naperville, IL, Patrick (Carol) of Kingston, TN, James (Margaret) of Hillsboro, OR, Michael (Kathleen) of Milton, WI, Thomas III (Dennis) of Swanee, GA, and Timothy (Wendy) of Springfield, IL; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren and 6 step-great-grandchildren.
Katie graduated from Bradley University and received her Masters from Illinois State. She taught physical education at Manual High School until retirement. She will be fondly remembered by her many students.
Katie was active in her many tennis clubs and won numerous local and city tournaments over her lifetime. She also enjoyed gardening and her neighbors and family appreciated and admired her beautiful flower gardens.
She attended First Missionary Church of North Pekin where a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. There will be no private services at this time, but Katie will be laid to rest alongside her first love, Adryon, in Milledgeville, TN when travel allows.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers, either to First Missionary Church of North Pekin or a charity close to your heart.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020