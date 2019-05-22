|
Katie Loreane Simons
PEORIA - Katie Simons, 66, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in West Peoria, IL.
Katie was born in Greenville, MS, on March 3, 1953, to Loreane (Stanford) and David Birris Sr. She married Andrew "Junior" Simons Jr. He preceded her in death.
Katie leaves to cherish her most precious memory, her mother, Loreane Birris of Peoria; one son, Reginald (Karen) Birris of Peoria; one daughter, Sharon Birris of Peoria; five brothers, Rev. Dr. Albert (Lucille) Calvin Jr. of Greenville, MS, Samuel Birris of Los Angeles, CA, David Birris Jr. of Greenville, MS, Sidney (Sherry) Birris of Atlanta, GA, and Johnathan Birris of Los Angeles, CA; four sisters, Shirley Peyton, Hattie Owens and Ellen Herrod, all of Peoria, and Terry (Roy) Farmer of Minneapolis, MN; five grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jamilla (Daveron), Kylia, Kyle and Jasmyne; two great-grandchildren, Amina and Timothy; two nephews, Quincylyn and Ronald; one niece, Tierra, whom she raised; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and husband.
Katie was a seamstress working at CR Cook Furs and Fashions for many years. She later worked as a CNA at Interim Health Care. She was a long-time member of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, where she was an Usher. Katie loved cooking and trying new recipes, as well as gardening and lawn care. She also loved crossword puzzles.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m. The Rev. Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Katie will be laid to rest at Historic Springdale Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019