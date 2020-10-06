Katina Davenport
PEORIA - Katina R. Davenport, 47, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
She was born on April 18, 1973, in Peoria to the late Sylvestor and Thelma (Barnett) Davenport.
Katina is survived by five daughters, Antonyia Rogan, Aizha Rogan, Nyliejha Rogan, Devonae Owens and Quaryia Jones, all of Peoria; two sons, Roosevelt Jones and Charles Owens, both of Peoria; three sisters, Georia Davenport and Larosa Davenport, both of Peoria, and Linda Davenport of Houston, Texas; four brothers, Timothy Davenport of Peoria, Sylvestor Davenport Jr. of Moline, Ill., Anthony Davenport of Peoria and Sharvell Davenport of Tucson, Ariz.; and six grandchildren, Laniya, Mariah, Howard, Jayden, Jaya and D'aizha.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home, 428 W. McClure Ave., Peoria. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and masks are required.
Memorial contributions in honor of Katina may be directed to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cumerfordclary.com
