Kay A. Guth
METAMORA - Kay A. Guth, 80, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 4:18 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
She was born on July 7, 1940, in Peoria, IL, to Donald C. and Mildred M. (Noe) Clough.
Surviving are her children, Matthew (Kim) Guth and Eric (Leanne) Bell, both of Metamora, and Lisa (Mike) Orlandini of Fort Madison, IA; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; siblings, Collin (Diane) Clough of Grand Forks, Minnesota, Steve (Paula) Clough of Metamora, Susan Swanson of Wilmington, Ohio, and Linda Noll of Metamora; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Carl Swanson and Larry Noll.
Kay enjoyed Nascar, especially Tony Stewart, being outdoors, gardening, traveling and her cats. She was an Indianapolis Colts fan and Cubs fan, especially Mark Grace. Kay really enjoyed working in the deli at the Metamora IGA.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. Burial of ashes will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora, with Pastor Gary Salm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.