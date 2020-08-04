1/1
Kay E. Holzinger
1935 - 2020
PEORIA - Kay (Catherine) Elizabeth Holzinger, 85, of Peoria, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on June 6, 1935 in Peoria, a daughter of Harold and Virginia Lowe. She married Chuck (Charles) E. Holzinger on July 10, 1953 in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are a sister, Lucinda "Lucy" (Jim Cassidy) Lowe of Ventura, CA; brother, Harold "Bud" (Carol) Lowe of Peoria; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kay loved to travel with her husband in the many trailer campers they owned over the years. They traveled across the country camping, boating, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. She loved to dance and enjoyed parties at the Pine Lake Country Club in Washington. Kay was a superb cook and an amazing baker who was always searching for new recipes to create. Kay had a passion for all types of needlework, including knitting, cross stitch, crocheting, and she found great joy in her many projects. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
A private graveside service will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. The Rev. John Hopwood will officiate. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel will be handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Online condolences may be left for Kay's family at www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
