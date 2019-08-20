|
|
Kay Lynn Dunn
CHILLICOTHE - Kay Lynn Dunn, age 72, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Kay was born on March 1, 1947, in Brocton, IL, to Charles R. and Mary Lou (Bell) Crum. She married Joseph L. Dunn on June 9, 1969, in Brocton, IL. He preceded her in death on August 21, 2019.
Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Surviving are her children, Kevin Dunn of Dallas, TX, and Kristy (Craig) Bettenhausen of Cypress, TX; six grandchildren, Alex Dunn, Jeffrey Faulkner Jr., Kayla Faulkner, Alexis Faulkner, Brandon Dunn and Robert Bettenhausen; and her sister, Linda (Butch) Wallace of Hume, IL.
Kay was a teacher for over 40 years, teaching grades Kindergarten through 6th grade during those 40 years. She taught for 32 years at Mossville Grade School before retiring in 2007. She also judged speech competitions and was a speech coach. Kay was a member of Mossville United Methodist Church and her pinochle group and her "chicken" group.
Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mossville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the or the Heart of Illinois Down Syndrome Association.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home and online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019