Kay R. Cook
PEKIN - Kay R. Cook, 87, of Farmer City, IL and formerly of Pekin passed away at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.
Kay was born on December 7, 1932, in Pekin to Orrin A. and Kathryn (Givando) Hill. She married Robert D. Cook in Clarksdale, MS on November 12, 1949. He passed away on March 15, 2007.
Also preceding in death were her parents and two brothers, Orrin W. Hill and John "Sonny" Hill.
Surviving are her children: Sandra (Stephen) Robinson of Columbia, TN, Kelly (Mark) Godbey of Pekin, Sean (Don) Schimmelpfennig of Manito, IL, Jodi (Ed) Soler of Pekin, Danielle (Suzie) Cook of Farmer City, Brad (Suzanne) Cook of Pekin, Thad Cook of Pekin and Brian Cook of Norfolk, VA; twenty grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Gerald (Glenna) Hill of Pekin; one sister-in-law, Jorita Hill of Pekin.
Kay was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin and was a former member of the Italian American Club and Women of the Moose. She worked at the American Distillery Company, P.A. Bergners and Krogers in Pekin.
Cremation will be accorded with inurnment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Kay's arrangements. A Catholic mass and celebration of life will also be planned later.
