Kay Ralston
TOLUCA - Kay Ralston, 90, of Toluca, IL, passed away at 10:11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family memorial service will be held Saturday and inurnment will be in Antioch Cemetery in Toluca.
Memorials may be made to TAPS Animal Shelter in Pekin Il.
Calvert-Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca, IL, is assisting the family with services.
Kay was born on January 5, 1929, in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, the daughter of Eishin and Kamado Nakaima Nakahara.
She is survived by her twin sister, Akiko Nakahara, and sister, Kiyoko, both of Okinawa. Kay married Gene O. Ralston on September 29, 1951, in Okinawa, Japan. He died on December 28, 2004.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dean; and grandson, Martin Sutherland.
Surviving are three children, Joan (Roy) Stutzman of Minonk, Alice (Robert) Moss of East Peoria and John Ralston of Carrollton, Texas; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Pond, Jacqueline (Greg) Eaton, Aaron (Vivia) Stutzman, Kevin (Amy) Stutzman, Michelle Stutzman, Conrad Sutherland, Colin Ralston and Alex Ralston; and 4 step-grandchildren, Eric (Elisa) Moss, Robyn (Jeff) Myers, Brandon (Lauralee) Moss and Lindsey McDaniel. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Katy, Myka, Tatum, Carter, Teagan, Maxwell, Emma, Jacob, Joao Felipe, Rebecca and Grayson; and 12 step-great-grandchildren. She also had one great-great-grandchild, Milo.
Kay will be remembered for her beautiful flowers, hosting many family meals and watching her grandchildren. She will be missed greatly and remembered with love and admiration by all who knew her.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019