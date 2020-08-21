1/1
Kaye Dean
1938 - 2020
PEORIA - Karen E. "Kaye" Dean, 82, of Peoria, formerly of Bath, IL, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at University Rehab at Northmoor, formerly Rosewood Care Center in Peoria.
She was born June 17, 1938, in Peoria, the daughter of Willard E. "Rube" and Georgia A. Ista Rubin. She married Paul Dean on September 24, 1972, at Mt Calvary Lutheran Church in Peoria. He passed away on January 25, 2002. Her parents also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her sisters Diane (Dale) Porch of Peoria, Georgene "Jeanie" (Late Carles "Mel") Melvin of Morton. Sharon (Late Ron) Phillips of Louisville, KY. Also, surviving are two aunts Donna Gogele and Ruth Ista, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was a former member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bath and a current member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. Kaye was a die-hard Chicago Cub's Fan and enjoyed George Strait music.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A family graveside service will be held 11:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020, at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Peoria, CHOI PEDS HEM/ONC , 530 NE Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois, Peoria is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of University Rehab at Northmoor, formerly Rosewood Care Center in Peoria, for their support and compassionate care extended to Karen and her entire family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
