Kaylyn Ball
LEWISTOWN - Kaylyn Ball went to her eternal home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She is survived by oldest son Jack Ball (Lewistown), 3 sisters Diane Bock (Lewistown), Marti (Bill) Grim (Hanna City), and Carla Callear (Peoria). She is also survived by 2 grandsons McCadden Ball and Connor Ball both of Lewistown, 4 Nieces Jodi Ingle, Janelle Postin, Hope Blagden, Ashley Flood and 2 Nephews Adam Oatman and Matt Callear and several great nieces and nephews and may whom she counted as her own kids. Preceded in death by son Jamie Ball, mother Judy Wild, grandparents Carl and Jackie Day.
She wrote her own obituary so this is her own words - Well it seems I am up here with all who left before me. What a beautiful ride life was. Being a daughter was where God placed me on earth. Being a mom was the top of my many blessings. Being a nurse was my calling. Being a friend and a mentor made my life complete. Being an "Aunt Kay" was amazingly awesome. As for the partners in my life "It was what it was". But being a "NANA" was priceless. My grandson McCadden Ball the son of my deceased youngest son Jamie Ball was my "rock". He was her reason to grasp the determination and will to get through whatever life threw at her. Kay dedicated her life to nursing and had a special place in her heart for the many elders that she helped through the final journey of their lives. For everyone who crossed my path in life, May God bless and keep you all forever in my heart, life goes on, Please enjoy the ride because for me it sure was a wild one!
A visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Services will be held at 3 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials made to St. Jude Rides or Harbor Light Hospice Galesburg IL. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com