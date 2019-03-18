Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Kazuko Rogers
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Peoria, IL
Kazuko Uchida "Kay" Rogers


Kazuko Uchida "Kay" Rogers Obituary
Kazuko "Kay" Uchida Rogers
PEORIA - Kazuko "Kay" Uchida Rogers, 85, of Peoria passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends, on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
She was born on July 20, 1933, in Tokyo, Japan, to Ichiro and Kura (Nakamura) Uchida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Kenji and Shuhichi Uchida.
Surviving are her five children, Daniel I. Rogers of Whitney, TX, Charlotte K. Schmidt of Seminole, FL, Jeffrey A. (Rachel) Rogers of Peoria, Emiko "Amy" (Casey) L. Kiker of Liberty, SC, and Tomie J. Rogers of Peoria. Also surviving are her brother, Yukio Uchida of Japan; her sister, Kumiko Nakamura of Los Angeles, CA; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren: and her extended family in Japan: 2 nieces, 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew.
Kay worked as a clerk with the U.S. Postal Service for 13 years until retiring. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Cremation will be accorded. A memorial service for family and close friends will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
