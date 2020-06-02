Keishana C. Currie
PEORIA - Keishana C. Currie, 34, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 7:11 a.m. at her residence.
She was born on September 8, 1985, in Peoria to Paul Currie Sr. and Kimberly Coleman.
Keishana enjoyed playing video games and watching Anime. She had a passion for giving a helping hand to others. When her favorite song, "Rose in Harlem," plays, her family will remember her sweet spirit.
Keishana leaves to cherish her precious memories, her mother, Kimberly Coleman-Horton of Peoria; five brothers, Larenzo (Alba) Coleman of Kansas City, MO, Cory (Amanda) Pastoriza of Chicago, IL, Paul Currie Jr. of Havana, IL, and Demario Currie and Javis Logan, both of Peoria; four sisters, Cherish Coleman, Shanika Foster and Tishana Currie, all of Peoria, and Jannie Currie of Atlanta, GA; and a host of family and friends who loved and will miss her dearly.
In addition to her father, Paul Currie Sr., Keishana was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Donald Coleman Sr.
A drive-up visitation service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A private service will be held at 12 noon. Those who would like to view via Zoom can do so using ID#635-986-7225 password: 8fvQHy. Pastor Martin Johnson of New Beginning Ministries of Peoria will officiate. Keishana will be laid to rest privately at Lutheran Cemetery of Peoria.
Online condolences and acknowledgements can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.