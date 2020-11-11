1/1
Keith E. Quin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith E. Quin
FARMINGTON - Keith E. Quin, 91, of Farmington passed away at 9:06 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
He was born on January 5, 1929, on the family farm in Cramer, IL, to Earl W. and Nellie (Rogers) Quin. He married Peggy Chipman on October 8, 1950, in Farmington, IL. She preceded him in death in 1997.
Keith was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Glen R. Quin.
Surviving are two children, Bernie (Cindy) Quin of Peoria and Bonnie (Gary) Suydam of Farmington; five grandchildren, Seth Quin, Molly (Ryan) Hite, Betsy (Nic) Yemm, Caleb (Jenny) Suydam and Jacob (Carissa) Suydam; and six great-grandchildren, Josiah Quin, Elijah Hite, Karah Quin, Piper Hite, Kennidy Yemm and Lucas Suydam, with one Suydam great-grandbaby on the way.
Keith retired working in Inventory Control at OSF after 15-plus years and after his retirement he became a lay pastor. He also sold insurance for several years. Keith was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Farmington, IL, and the Farmington Lodge #192 A.F. & A.M. He was a long-time farmer and known for baking his famous pies.
Keith was a sergeant operator for the United States Army, where he built air strips in the Korean War.
Private services will be held at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. Pastor Andy Sonneborn will officiate. Burial with military honors will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL.
Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Farmington or the Farmington Rescue Squad 1100. To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved