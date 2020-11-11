Keith E. Quin
FARMINGTON - Keith E. Quin, 91, of Farmington passed away at 9:06 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
He was born on January 5, 1929, on the family farm in Cramer, IL, to Earl W. and Nellie (Rogers) Quin. He married Peggy Chipman on October 8, 1950, in Farmington, IL. She preceded him in death in 1997.
Keith was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Glen R. Quin.
Surviving are two children, Bernie (Cindy) Quin of Peoria and Bonnie (Gary) Suydam of Farmington; five grandchildren, Seth Quin, Molly (Ryan) Hite, Betsy (Nic) Yemm, Caleb (Jenny) Suydam and Jacob (Carissa) Suydam; and six great-grandchildren, Josiah Quin, Elijah Hite, Karah Quin, Piper Hite, Kennidy Yemm and Lucas Suydam, with one Suydam great-grandbaby on the way.
Keith retired working in Inventory Control at OSF after 15-plus years and after his retirement he became a lay pastor. He also sold insurance for several years. Keith was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Farmington, IL, and the Farmington Lodge #192 A.F. & A.M. He was a long-time farmer and known for baking his famous pies.
Keith was a sergeant operator for the United States Army, where he built air strips in the Korean War.
Private services will be held at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. Pastor Andy Sonneborn will officiate. Burial with military honors will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL.
Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Farmington or the Farmington Rescue Squad 1100. To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
