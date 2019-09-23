|
Keith Edward Coleman
PEORIA - Keith Edward Coleman, 57, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.
He was born on July 9, 1962, in Peoria to Lawrence and Barbara (Dutlinger) Coleman.
Surviving are his two daughters, Alyssa Coleman of Edwardsville and Alexus Coleman of Peoria\Morton; his parents, Lawrence and Barbara of Peoria; and one sister, Kathy (Kelli) Coleman-Jones of Colorado Springs, CO.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his beloved dog Tiffany.
Keith served in the U.S. Navy, and then U.S. Air Force Reserves. Keith was the owner of Tazewell Bingo Center in Creve Coeur and a past member of the Bartonville American Legion Post 979.
Keith loved driving around listening to music and he was a huge Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children.
A private graveside service will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.
Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019