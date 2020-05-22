Home

Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Keith Glaub


1954 - 2020
Keith Glaub Obituary
Keith Glaub
WASHINGTON - Keith W. Glaub, 65, of Washington passed away at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born on December 28, 1954, in Lincoln, IL the son of Loren and Lucille Mickens Glaub. He married Cindy Bradshaw on April 5, 1974, in Washburn, IL.
Surviving are his wife, one daughter Jenny (Michael) Reffett of Avon, IL and one son Jesse (Morgan) Glaub of Washington along with 9 grandchildren.
He worked for CNH in Goodfield for 30 years retiring in 2018. He loved carpentry work, an avid Chicago Cub and Bears fan. He enjoyed many things in life, especially spending time with his family.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are scheduled. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020
