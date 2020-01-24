|
|
Keith Hodge
Henry:
Keith L. Hodge, 69, of Henry, passed away Thursday January 23, 2020, 10:06 am at Heartland Health Care, Henry.
Visitation will be held Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward, Henry. A time of sharing will be held at 11:30 am. The family will gather at Shandy's following the service for a lunch; everyone is invited to join them. Memorials may be directed to .
Keith was born September 3, 1950 in Spring Valley, IL to Maurice and Hazel (Pierson) Hodge.
Surviving are his son, Aaron (Vaughn) Hodge, of Peoria, three grandchildren, Alex, Sophia and Logan.
Also surviving are his sisters, Carole (Steve) Koch, of Peoria, and Vera (John) Fyke, of Jacksonville, FL, and one brother, Gene Hodge, of La Salle, several nieces and nephews, and his lifelong friend, Pam Richardson, of Henry.
His parents, one brother, Stan Hodge and a nephew, Eric Koch, preceded him in death.
Keith was employed at Mid America Growers for over 25 years until his recent retirement.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed his garden, sharing his produce and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020