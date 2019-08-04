|
Keith Musselman
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Keith E. Musselman, age 82, of Peoria Heights passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Keith was born on March 27, 1937, in Peoria to Elmer A. and Josephine B. (Zimmerman) Musselman. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon VanDeveer, in 1957, at the First United Methodist Church in Chillicothe.
Keith served in the U.S. Army and then worked for 38 years for B.F. Goodrich as a chemical engineer.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Sharon; his children, Chris Musselman of Denver, CO, Lisa (Tom) Reed of Dahinda, IL, and Karl (Shauna) Musselman of Peoria Heights, IL; three grandchildren, Justin (Sarah) Reed, Angela (Sisay) Selassie and Brandi (Nick) Gioviannia; and three great-grandchildren, Ayana, Logan and Zion. Also surviving are his sister, Joanne Hewitt; and his brother, Ken (Nancy) Musselman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and sister.
Keith was a member of Northwest United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed his bible study group and men's group. After retirement, Keith enjoyed working for the Peoria Park District. He was quite the handyman and was always willing to help others. He was also an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Keith loved his family and the time they spent together, especially with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Pastor Kim Dancey will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lacon Cemetery.
Keith would have loved for memorial donations to be made to either or Northwest United Methodist Church, in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019