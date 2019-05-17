|
|
Keith Stevig
MORTON - Keith D. Stevig, 104, of Morton passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Keith was born March 6, 1915, in Pulaski, Iowa, to Jacob and Anna (Kinsinger) Stevig. He married Alice Klopfenstein on August 9, 1959, in Gridley, Ill.
Surviving are his wife, Alice Stevig of Morton; one son, Larry (Barb) Stevig of Bloomington, Ill.; three grandchildren, Erin (Thomas) Frankie, Bonnie (Ben) Putman and Lauren Stevig; and five great-grandchildren, Silas and Audra Frankie and Piper, Kimber and Rosie Putman.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Ken; one infant brother; one sister, Florence Beer; one infant sister; and one granddaughter, Halley.
Keith taught 7th and 8th grade in Pulaski, Iowa, before moving to Morton, where he worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years, retiring in 1980 as a research engineer. After his retirement, he became a realtor and worked for Schrock Realty in Morton. Keith was also a volunteer at the Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
He loved the Lord, his wife and family and passed his love of the mountains onto his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Keith and his twin brother, Ken, were blessed to celebrate their 100th birthday together in 2015.
He was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church in Morton, where he served as a trustee and Sunday school teacher.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Morton Apostolic Christian Church, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held Monday from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Restmor for the loving care given to Keith.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian HarvestCall or Apostolic Christian Restmor, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019