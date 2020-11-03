Keith Tucker Jr.

LINCOLN - Keith E. Tucker Jr., 61, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

He was born on September 16, 1958 in Peoria, IL to Keith and Rita Tucker. He is survived by his father, Keith Tucker Sr. of Bartonville, IL, son, Keith Tucker III, of Florida, one brother, David Tucker of Peoria, two sisters, Lynn Myers (Jim Batterham) and Crystal Tucker Dozard, both of Bartonville, one niece, Amber Myers Motteler (Ryan), one nephew, Jacob Myers (Jordan), 2 great nephews, Dean Motteler and Jameson Myers, 2 great nieces, Kaitlynn and Bella Motteler, his best friend and faithful companion, Rusty, his German Shepherd, along with several cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Tucker, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

He was employed by MetCor, formerly Morton Metal Craft, for 29 years. He was an avid Cubs and NASCAR fan, especially Rusty Wallace. He loved hanging out in his garage watching sports and catching up with his friends.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation. A private family burial and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at later dates.

Memorials may be made to Cremation Assistance. 2825 Parkway Ct, Galesburg, IL 61401 or family.



