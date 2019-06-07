|
|
Keith V. Derry
EAST PEORIA - Keith V. Derry, age 81, of East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 6:57 a.m. at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1938 in Dallas County Iowa to Ben and Clara (Tasler) Derry. He married his love, Maribelle Beck on August 27, 1965 in Peoria. She survives along with two daughters Dawn Derry of Morton, Michelle (Gary) Etheridge of Addison, IL., three grandchildren-Isaac, Samuel, Clara, one brother Ben D. (Jean) Derry of Washington, and one sister Linda Derry of Selma, AL, widow of Richard Trammel. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather
He worked as an assembler for Caterpillar Inc. for 35 years.
Keith served our country honorably in the United States Army for many years.
He loved being in nature, fishing, hunting, gardening and sports, especially golf and baseball.
He was an avid Cub Fan.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens with Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to First Assembly of God Church in Peoria and/or OSF Senior World in Peoria.
You may view Keith's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019