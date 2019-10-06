|
Keith W. Sears
PEORIA - Keith W. Sears, 58, of Peoria, formerly of Washington, son of Richard L.M. and Jacqueline R. (Hand) Sears, passed away at his home at 12:08 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1961, in Iowa City, IA. Keith graduated from Washington High School and recently enjoyed going to his 40th Class Reunion on Sept. 28, 2019.
Keith is survived by his mother, Jacqueline of Macomb; two sisters, Karen L. (Scott) Walker of Colchester and his younger sister, Gail D. Humiston of Debary, FL; and six nieces and nephews. He also had a long-time companion, his cat, "Manny"; and his long time friend, Dan, who he was living with when he passed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L.M. Sears.
Keith had an interest in gaming since he was a teenager and was the proud author of several games that he had produced himself.
A private family celebration of Keith's life will be held. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family.
Keith's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019