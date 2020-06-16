What can I say about Mr Z? He was my junior high band directory and leader of the Trojan Jazz Band in Lincoln, way back when (as I see now) he was just out of college himself. He always treated those of us who were in both groups as colleagues more than students, and tried to pass on his love of jazz to us. Whether or not we really were, he always made us feel like we were great! I'm very sorry to hear about his passing.

Nan (Poole) Cook

Student