Kelly Benson
PEORIA - Kelly Lynn Benson, age 50, of South Pasadena, FL, formerly of Peoria, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Kelly was born Nov. 26, 1969 in Peoria, IL.
Kelly graduated from Richwoods High School in 1987 and from the Southeastern Academy of Travel and Tourism in Kissimmee, Florida. She spent most of her career working in the food service and hospitality industries.
Kelly loved to laugh and was spunky, resilient and full of love for her family and friends.
Kelly is survived by her parents, June Benson and Bill Benson; stepmother, Arlene Benson; son, Chad Collings; daughters Natalie Collings and Megan Linton; brother, Scott Benson; sister, Monica Benson; sister, Sonia Perugini; and brother-in-law, Robert Perugini.
We take comfort knowing that Kelly is at peace.
Psalm 62: My soul, wait silently for God alone, For my expectation is from Him. He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory; The rock of my strength, And my refuge, is in God.
