Kelly Ciccone
PEORIA - Kelly Ciccone, 53, of Coal Valley, IL, formerly of Peoria, departed life on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Northwest Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL.
Services will be held Saturday, February 23, at 3 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, IL, with a two-hour visitation prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to TOUCH Congenital Heart Center, 420 NE Glen Oak, Suite 301, Peoria, IL 61603.
Kelly was born on June 12, 1965, in San Francisco, CA. On December 5, 2009, in Peoria, IL, she married Todd Ciccone, who survives.
She worked as Certified Nurses' Assistant. She enjoyed movies, music, traveling, animals and being involved with the Children's Hospital in Peoria. She especially loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Todd, survivors include her mother and stepfather, Colleen and Lloyd Jacklich of Oroville, CA; step-children, Kourtnee Shumate, Baillee Shumate, Johnny Shumate, Jessica Shumate and Nick Shumate; sisters, Kim (Dale) Kincaid of Silvis, IL, Dorothy Saunders of Santa Rosa, CA, Elizabeth Saunders of San Francisco, CA, and Darlene (Darren) Washington of Santa Rosa, CA; and brothers, Kennith (Diane) Saunders of Cotati, CA, Kevin Jacklich of Montana, Jason (Christine) Jacklich of Livermore, CA, and Lloyd Jacklich of Rohnert Park, CA.
She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, James and Rose Saunders; a nephew, Cody; and her son, Anthony James "A.J." Lee Ciccone.
The family sends special thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the stem cell team at Prentice Women's Hospital in Chicago.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019