Kelly Joseph Winne
Kelly Joseph Winne
PEORIA – Kelly Joseph Winne, age 40, of St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020.
Kelly was born March 25, 1980 in Peoria. Surviving are his parents, Joseph E. Winne and Karen M. (Stagg) Winne of Washington; brothers, Ryan (Jenny) Winne and Sean Winne, both of Washington; and sisters, Courtney (Ryan) Dean of Washington, and Shannon (Ian) White of Peoria. He is also survived by 5 nephews and 2 nieces.
Kelly graduated from Peoria High School. He was an avid sports fan, loved spending time with his family, and adored his nephews and nieces. Kelly will be dearly missed.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. at St. Philomena Church.
Fr. David Richardson will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and Mass and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kelly's memory may be made to Illini Legacy Community Athletics, a not-for-profit corporation, c/o Busey Bank, 4100 W Willow Knolls Peoria, IL 61615.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Memories & Condolences
