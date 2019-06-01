Kelly Lynn Madigan

PEORIA - Kelly Lynn (Simms) Madigan, age 59, Peoria, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.

Kelly was born on May 18, 1960, in Pekin, IL.

Kelly is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Michael Madigan; her two children, Marie Nicole "Nikki" Madigan (Jeremy Michael Potter) and Micheal James Madigan; grandchildren, Zoie Nicole Potter, Ashton Micheal Potter and Kensi Jo Madigan, all of Peoria; her mother, Wanda Jean Simms; her grandmother, Wanda Emmons of Pekin; her father, Larry Rusterholtz; and one sister, Marie Robinson (Simms) of Carlinville; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her adoptive father, Lambert "JR" Simms; and her grandfather, Cline Emmons.

Kelly was known for her sweet and loving smile. She was genuinely the most caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was very artistic and always had projects with her. She excelled at everything she did. Kelly was very generous with her time and would do anything for her family and friends, with whom she remained very close.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at Northwoods Community Church on Saturday June 8, 2019, with a visitation prior, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Gary Webb will officiate and cremation rites will be accorded after service.

Memorials may be made to the family to help with expenses.

