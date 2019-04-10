|
|
Kelly Smet
PEORIA - Kelly Smet, age 50, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at home.
She was born March 6, 1969 in Aledo, IL to Vernon and Donna (Clausen) Johnson.
She married Steven A. Smet on October 25, 1997 in Aledo, IL.
Survivors include her parents, husband, children, Collin and Addisyn and step-son Robert Smet; sisters, Jami (Scott) Lilly and Lara (Jonathon) Swanson; grandmother, Mary Jane Krahl; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Leo and Vivian Johnson; grandfather, Donald Clausen; and mother in law Daisy Smet.
Kelly graduated from Aledo High School and received her bachelor's degree in business and government from Monmouth College. She was a member of Pi Phi sorority and Grace and Peace Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking part in her sorority, and attending her church.
She loved watching the greatest team on earth, the Chicago Cubs. Some of her dislikes are bugs, hot weather, camping and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Grace and Peace Lutheran Church. Pastor Mary Beenken will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to her church or her children's college education fund.
Condolences and memories may be shared through www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019