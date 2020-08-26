1/1
Kelly Thompson
Kelly Thompson
EAST PEORIA - Kelly Thompson, age 87, formerly of East Peoria, went to be home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
He was the son of the late Robert and Geneva Thompson.
Mr. Thompson was a veteran, having served in the United States Army. He retired from Midstate Tile and Terrazzo after many years of service. He was a member of Woodland Park Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and parking attendant for many years. Kelly loved people and never met a stranger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and supporting the Silverdale Seahawks wherever they played. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Wanda Thompson; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Rev. David Thompson of Chattanooga; and son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Tim and Debbie Thompson of Chattanooga. He had four grandchildren, Jeremy (Tiffany) Thompson, Kevin (Kim) Thompson, Julie (Taylor) Hasty and Jordan (Hannah) Thompson; and eight great-grandchildren, Gavin Everett Thompson, Brody Scott Thompson, Jonathan Maddux Hasty, David Jaxson Hasty, Lyla Catherine Hasty, Janie Elizabeth Thompson, Amelia Pearl Thompson and Chapel Ann Thompson.
A graveside service will be held at Chattanooga National Cemetery, with full military honors, on Monday, August 31, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. David Thompson and the Rev. Tim Thompson officiating. Jeremy Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Jordan Thompson, Taylor Hasty, David Lawson and Rob Ervin will serve as pallbearers. Kelly's great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Hearth Hospice for their kind and loving care of our dad during his transition to Heaven.
Memorial contributions may be made to Silverdale Baptist Academy, 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Chattanooga National Cemetery
